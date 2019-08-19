UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Only Leader Who Attached Importance To Tree Plantation: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Imran only leader who attached importance to tree plantation: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the objective of "Plant for Pakistan campaign" was to make every nook and cranny of the country green.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who took practical steps to overcome the challenges related to environment and gave importance to plantation of trees.

She urged the general public to become part of this campaign and plant saplings as this was also Sunnat-e-Nabvi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 August 2019

20 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Friday: Update ..

10 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

11 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

11 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.