Imran played no role in removal from FATF grey list: Murtaza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Senior Minister and Parliamentary Leader PPP Syed Hassan Murtaza has said that former prime minister Imran Khan cannot take credit for Pakistan's removal from the FATF grey list.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that "Khan should stop changing colours like a chameleon because he was responsible of pushing Pakistan towards bankruptcy and global isolation".

Hassan Murtaza said the nation knew that Pakistan was standing on the brink of default due to Imran Khan and there was no role of the PTI in removal of the country from the FATF grey list.

He said that Imran Khan broke the agreement with the IMF which was against the country. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his capacity as the foreign minister, was trying to get Pakistan out of isolation.