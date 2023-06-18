UrduPoint.com

Imran Played With Country's Interests: Rana Tanveer

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Imran played with country's interests: Rana Tanveer

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that Pakistan did not need any enemy in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, as he had been playing with the country's interests continuously.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating Sui gas supply to Manjh Road Noorpura here on Sunday. He said Pakistan was on the verge of bankruptcy when the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government took over the country through a no-confidence move against Imran Khan.

The minister claimed that Imran Khan looted the national kitty ruthlessly and caused irreparable damage to the country, adding that the PTI chief broke all records of obtaining the foreign loans.

Rana Tanveer said Imran Khan dubbed others as 'dacoits and thieves', but his crony Farah Gogi looted the national wealth with great impunity and shifted it abroad.

The minister said that Pakistanis posed confidence in the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2013 when the country was facing terrorism and long durations of load-shedding. However, the PML-N overcame the menace of terrorism and power outages and put the country on the road to progress and prosperity within 4 years. The PML-N government always preferred public welfare programmes over its interests, he added.

