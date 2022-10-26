UrduPoint.com

Imran Playing A Dangerous Game By Casting Aspersions On State Institutions For Arshad Sharif's Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Imran playing a dangerous game by casting aspersions on state institutions for Arshad Sharif's killing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that Imran Khan was playing a "dangerous game" by using senior journalist Arshad Sharif's killing for petty politics and casting aspersions on the state institutions.

"Imran Niazi is playing a dangerous game. He is using tragic killing of Arshad Sharif for petty politics and going to the extent of casting aspersions on state institutions," the prime minister wrote on Twitter, prior to concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia where he attended an investment summit, offered Umrah and paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to be patient and wait for findings of Judicial Commission instead of resorting to the baseless allegations.

On Tuesday, the prime minister had decided that Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenya would be probed by a high level judicial commission for what the government would request the Islamabad High Court to designate a judge for the purpose.

He also assured the nation for a transparent probe into the tragic incident and bringing forth the facts to the nation.

