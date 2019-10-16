UrduPoint.com
Imran Playing Facilitator's Role To Defuse Saudi-Iran Tension: Ali Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:51 PM

Imran playing facilitator's role to defuse Saudi-Iran tension: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing the role of a facilitator to defuse tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Pakistan being a nuclear state wanted reconciliation between two Muslim countries, which would lead to peace in the whole region, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the prime minister had effectively fought the case against Islamophobia in the United Nations General Assembly and termed himself an ambassador of the Muslim Ummah.

Replying to a question, Ali Nawaz said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to sit with the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to remove their reservations.

He said resolving issues through dialogue was a democratic and political practice, which had been pursued by all the political parties. The Pakistan Peoples' Party while in the government had held talks with the opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to sort out matters, he added.

He said JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be exposed as he would not be able gather even a few persons for the so-called Azadi march.

