Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to Prime Minister on Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that the Chairman PTI Imran Khan was playing politics to create hatred and division in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that the Chairman PTI Imran Khan was playing politics to create hatred and division in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Kaira slammed the PTI chief for using words like "neutrals" and "establishment" which, he said, clearly insinuates agencies and institutions.

On a question over arranging cabinet meeting for Imran Khan's recent remarks related to army chief's appointment, Kaira said that cabinet meeting would be held as per routine matter. However, all the concerned matters will be discussed if required.