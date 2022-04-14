UrduPoint.com

Imran Pleads For NRO In Peshawar Public Show: Ikhtiyar Wali

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (N) KP Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiyar Wali here Thursday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has apparently pleaded to get NRO during his address at Peshawar on late Wednesday night and his desire to get NRO would not be fulfilled

In a statement, he said the speech of Imran Khan was mainly revolved around "Mujhay Keun Nikala (Why I was expelled)." He said Imran has failed to tell people about his party's nine years poor performance in KP.

Ikhtiyar Wali said that Imran has neither fulfilled the promise of constructing five million houses nor provided jobs to 10 million people.

The spokesman said Imran Khan has deceived masses on slogans of corruption, religion and was now misleading masses on the alleged letter-gate.

