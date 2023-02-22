UrduPoint.com

Imran 'plundered Public Money' While In Power: Minister Of State For Poverty Alleviation And Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 11:54 PM

Imran 'plundered public money' while in power: Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan allegedly plundered public money while he was in power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan allegedly plundered public money while he was in power.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Kundi said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was not in favor of political victimization.

In reply to a question, he said elections should be held on time. Kundi also said that PPP was obliged to uphold the law and was committed to provide relief to the people.

