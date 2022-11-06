Imran politicising attack: PPP MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and party's Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza alleged on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was politicising the attack on his long-march in Wazirabad for political gains.

In a statement issued here, he said his own party's coalition government in Punjab failed to provide security to the march participants.

The MPA said Imran Khan was playing a dangerous game by defaming the institutions.