Imran politicizing national institutions for vested interests: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was politicizing national institutions for his vested interests and PTI leadership was not sincere in resolving real public issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was hatching conspiracies to entangle the people and the institutions to fight with each other.

The misleading conspiracy-induced statements are linked to their bad intentions, he added.

Imran Khan and his party leadership to divert public attention from real issues were making hater statements in public one after the other, he mentioned.

He made it clear that PM Shahbaz Sharif was striving for real freedom in the country, he was leading the nation with an independent foreign policy merely focused on the betterment of its people.

Replying to a Question, he said that Imran Khan is responsible for unemployment, inflation, and economic crisis in the country, adding, the public is fully aware of Imran Khan's lies, corruption, and conspiracies.

He said, it was ironic that Khan's incompetence and bad economic policies were the reason behind the inflation being faced by the people, now Imran and his party was shamelessly blaming the incumbent government for PTI's bad governance and incompetence.

He advised Imran Khan that instead of making hue and cry, he should hold himself accountable for inflation and economic crisis.