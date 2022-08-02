Severely criticizing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Tuesday said Imran had polluted the minds of country's youth by using the money received from his foreign masters

Speaking in National Assembly on a point of order, he said other political parties had no matching funding to compete with Imran in making the minds of youth.

He said Imran received money from the country's enemies to sabotage China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The conspiracy started in 2014 with sit in of PTI. PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the man who made country's defence impregnable, was disqualified on flimsy grounds. Foreign money was used in ousting Nawaz Sharif from coveted post of prime minister. In contrary a certified lair and thief, who concealed over dozens of accounts, was roaming scot-free.