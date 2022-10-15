UrduPoint.com

Imran Promoting Wrong Narrative To Regain Power: SAPM Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Imran promoting wrong narrative to regain power: SAPM Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan was promoting the wrong narrative among the public to regain power.

"Imran Khan and the PTI leaders were attacking institutions for personal interests," he said while talking to the ptv news.

PTI leaders were promoting the destructive narrative in the public meetings which suited them, he added.

The PTI leadership was using derogatory remarks against the rival party, he said, adding the leaked audios had "exposed Imran Khan before the general public.

" Imran Khan, he said, was playing political gimmicks to regain power.

He warned the government would evolve a strategy for taking action against those individuals sabotaging the image of national institutions.

"Imran Khan has a wrong perception about himself that he is a bigger celebrity than the state," Tarar said.

No one is above the law, he said, adding the government would take action without discrimination against the law violators.

