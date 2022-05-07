Imran pushed country to verge of collapse: Hamza Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that general election is only solution to the current problematic situation as Imran Khan has pushed the country to the verge of collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that general election is only solution to the current problematic situation as Imran Khan has pushed the country to the verge of collapse.

He was talking to the media during his visit to the residence of senior PML-N leader and former mayor Faisalabad Chaudhry Sher Ali, here on Saturday.

The CM said that Imran Khan hoodwinked people through hollow slogan of "Naya Pakistan" but practically he not only ruined the national economy but also pushed the country into multiple crises. He said that Imran Khan wanted to attack the Constitution while the Punjab governor was constantly violating it. However, they would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs, he warned.

"Khan and his cronies have kept Punjab deprived of its leadership illegally for one month, but we would compete them in political arena and defeat them with the support of masses," he added.

He said that Imran Khan, after gaining power, used national resources only to victimise his opponents due to which he failed to complete any public welfare and development project.

"We are politically mature and would not promote the politics of victimisation. However, all those who looted the national wealth would be taken to task," he added.

He said that Imran Khan caused only inflation, price-hike and unemployment, due to which national economy was facing daunting challenges currently. "However, we in consultation with all stakeholders, will restart development projects in the country and try our level best to overcome inflation and unemployment at the earliest," he said.

"We believe in the supremacy of law and constitution and no step would be taken against it," he added.

Earlier, CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz reached at Faisalabad International Airport where he was received warmly by Minister for Aviation & Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique, while Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Asim Nazir, MPA Majid Zahoor, Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain, RPO Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad and CPO Ghulam Mubashir Mekan were also present.

Later, the CM Punjab visited the residence of Chaudhry Sher Ali where MPA Mian Tahir Jameel, trader leader Aslam Bhalli and others were also present.