Imran Pushes Country Towards Economic Collapse: Rana Sanaullah

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 11:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that Imran Khan left no stone unturned to take the country to the brink of economic collapse, for which Khan must be held accountable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that for a year, the country has been subjected to political instability, and Imran Khan owes the nation an apology for it.

To a query about whether the government wanted to disqualify Imran Khan before going to the polls, he rejected the perception that the matter was subjudice in the courts.

"Whatever the outcome may be, it is ultimately up to the courts to decide," he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that it was imperative to craft a budget that aligns with the agreement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and this responsibility could not solely be imposed on the caretaker government.

Hence, it was incumbent upon the elected government to take up this responsibility and deliver on it, he added.

The minister asserted that during negotiations, the government proposed that the assemblies should only be dissolved after the budget's approval.

"However, our stance from the beginning has been that the constitutional timeline of the assemblies must be upheld," he added.

