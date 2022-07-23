Imran pushing country toward civil war: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that Imran Khan was pushing the country toward civil war because of his political strategy.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said that the law was equal for everyone. The constitutional institutions must work impartially and the same treatment should be meted out to all.

He said that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif served the country but unfortunately, he was expelled from politics. He not only overcome the menace of load-shedding during his tenure as the prime minister but also eliminated terrorism, constructed motorways and served masses through massive development and uplift programmes.

On other hand, Imran Khan was only abusing the opposition on the social media through his cronies.

He (Imran) was hoodwinking the youth and creating hatred among people, Abid added.

"We respect courts, but those elements who are intimidating the constitutional institutes must be dealt with an iron hand," he said and hoped that the courts would now de-seat 10 members of the Punjab Assembly, like the 25 members of the PTI who had voted against the directions of the party head.

He demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan must announce its decision in foreign funding case.

Abid Sher Ali also criticised Shehbaz Gill and said that he should not cross his limits; otherwise, he would have to face the music.

He said that Hamza Shehbaz was again elected as chief minister Punjab and he would try his optimum to provide maximum relief to the people.