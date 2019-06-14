Imran, Putin discuss Afghanistan, situation in Middle East, Iran, Kashmir issue: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Viladimir Putin in a brief meeting on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit here discussed Afghanistan issue, situation in Middle East and Iran, and took the Russian President into confidence on Kashmir's situation

Talking to media persons here he said, the Russian President appreciated Pakistan's role and efforts for promoting regional peace and security.

He said that different changes were taking place in the world but unfortunately global uncertainty was increasing. He said the SCO forum provided an opportunity for peace, stability and regional connectivity.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan would import 1000 megawatt electricity from Kyrgyzstan by 2021 to overcome power shortage in summer season. He said the leadership of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan also held talks on early completion of the CASA-1000 project, which would start from Kyrgyzstan�and reach Afghanistan through Tajikistan and onward to Pakistan.

He said that during the meetings among head of states, Pakistan signed three agreements to promote education, health and cultural activities.

Qureshi said the prime minister also had a bilateral meeting with President of Belarus where both the leadership agreed to intensify bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry and technology.