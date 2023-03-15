Imran putting workers lives at risk, 'scares arrest': Agha Hassan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was frightened of being arrested, adding the latter cared for nothing even putting the workers' lives at risk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was frightened of being arrested, adding the latter cared for nothing even putting the workers' lives at risk.

In a statement, he wondered that why Imran was hesitant to go in jail if he claimed to be innocent. He said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif showed patience and refrained from using force against political workers, which he remarked as a condemnable step.