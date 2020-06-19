Imran Qureshi condemns attacks on Rangers

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi has condemned the attacks on the Rangers in Karachi, Ghotki and Larkana. Qureshi said in a statement issued here on Friday that under a conspiracy terrorist attacks were being orchestrated in Sindh

Qureshi said in a statement issued here on Friday that under a conspiracy terrorist attacks were being orchestrated in Sindh.

He said the enemies of Pakistan which did not wish to see peace in the country were likely behind the attacks.

"However, such cowardly attacks can't frighten the nation or the armed forces," he said. He also condemned the attack outside the Ehsas Kifalat Program in Karachi in which one of the poor beneficiaries of the cash grant was killed and others were injured.