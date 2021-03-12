Imran Qureshi congratulates nation on victory of PTI in Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Friday congratulated the nation on victory of the PTI-backed candidates in Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Friday congratulated the nation on victory of the PTI-backed candidates in Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman election.

Talking to media here, Qureshi also congratulated the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for his reelection.

He said Sanjrani's victory had strengthened the democracy in Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that after this victory, the PTI and it's allies would make new legislation for the country's progress and development.

Qureshi blamed the opposition parties for being involved in negative propaganda against the government.

He said the opposition parties were trying to weaken democracy in the name of politics.