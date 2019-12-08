Imran Qureshi for banning heavy transport to overcome traffic jam problem in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The provincial leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf Sindh, Imran Qureshi said Hyderabad city had become congested due to growing population, therefore heavy transport should be banned to overcome traffic jam problem.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PTI leader said due to negligence of district administration and the police, heavy vehicle were entering into city which caused traffic jams for hours. He stressed the need to impose ban on heavy vehicles to enter into city roads so that people could be provided better traffic environment.

In order to overcome traffic problem of the city, all goods transport depots should be shifted from city towards outside area, Qureshi suggested.

He indicated that illegal transport stands of heavy and small vehicles had been established by transporters in connivance with the area police due to which people were facing huge traffic problems. He said all transport stands should be shifted to outside areas so that people could be provided better traffic system in the city.