Imran Qureshi Terms BRT Green Line Gift To Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:18 PM

President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad district Imran Qureshi while terming the project of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, a gift from federal government to the people of Sindh has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for making efforts to resolve the major issue of Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Hyderabad district Imran Qureshi while terming the project of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System, a gift from Federal government to the people of Sindh has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for making efforts to resolve the major issue of Karachi.

In a statement here on Friday, he said the transport was one of the major issues of the citizens of Karachi which was not resolved by the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party for last 13 year.

The completion of BRT Green Line project at a cost of Rs. 35.5 billion has proved that the PTI federal government was fully committed to resolve the longstanding issues of the citizens of Karachi, he said.

Criticizing the propaganda of PML (N) and PPP on the efforts of peoples elected PTI government, he said that the leadership of both the parties were trying to misguide the masses but the people were fully aware of the efforts of the PTI government for the welfare of the countrymen.

