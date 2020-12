Imran Raza appointed ACC Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab government has appointed Muhammad Imran Raza as Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Faisalabad on the vacant post.

In this regard, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik has issued a formal notification,a spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday.