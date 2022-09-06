(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Chairman says he will give [a] proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting his words to malign him in today's jalsa in Peshawar.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2022) Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said it was enough of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's "cabal of crooks" doing propaganda against him.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he was

following the "intense propaganda" launched by the PDM's "cabal of crooks" against him, which stems from them being "petrified of PTI's soaring popularity".

Khan said, "Today in [the] Peshawar jalsa, I will give [a] proper reply to all those who have deliberately been distorting my words to malign me. Enough is enough,".

His response comes after the coalition government criticized him over his Faisalabad speech.

The ruling coalition condemned Khan's public meeting for spreading hatred against the Pakistan Army and its leadership and making "sensitive professional matters" controversial.

The entire nation is battling floods, while the PTI chairman is consumed by a thirst for revenge and his pride, the statement said, noting that despite the cataclysmic floods, Khan is targetting the armed forces.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also said the Pakistani Army was displeased over the PTI chairman's recent statement against the military and said it was "aghast" over it.

The ISPR said that regrettably, an attempt was made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the army at a time when the institution was laying lives for the "security and safety of the people every day".

It also said that senior politicians trying to stir controversies over the appointment of the COAS, the procedure for which is well-defined in the Constitution, is "most unfortunate and disappointing".

PTI chairman Imran Khan while delivering a speech in Faisalabad on Sunday had said that the coalition government was stalling the elections as they wanted to "appoint an army chief of their own choice."

Khan said PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Nawaz Sharif "feared" a strong and patriotic army chief, who could hold them accountable for the looted money they had shifted abroad.

He also said a new army chief was going to be appointed in November this year, and they [Zardari and Nawaz] jointly wanted to appoint a favourite [general] as the next army chief.

Both have committed corruption worth billions, and they wanted to appoint an army chief who could protect them and their corruption, Imran Khan alleged.

The PTI chair alleged that PM Shehbaz, his brother Nawaz, and Zardari did money laundering. The two families had been looting the national exchequer for the last 30 years, he added.