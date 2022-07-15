UrduPoint.com

Imran Recounts Achievements, Seek Votes From People In July 17 By-polls

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Imran recounts achievements, seek votes from people in July 17 by-polls

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday recounted achievements of his government and urged people to vote for the PTI candidates in the July 17 by-elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Multan in support of PTI's PP-217 candidate Zain Hussain Qureshi, the son of former foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Imran said that PTI was striving hard against corruption for last over two decades. He said that he would continue to fight against corruption till his last breath.

He said, "Pakistan Army is our army" and PTI would not go against it.

He said, PTI was the only party having roots and support in all the provinces.

Recounting PTI government's achievements, he said, his government raised voice against Islamophobia at the United Nations, highlighted Kashmir issue at the international forums and pleaded effectively the case of Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH).

He said that nation must stand united and support PTI for the betterment of the country.

He urged the people to go to polling stations on July 17 and vote for PTI candidates.

Other PTI leaders Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, PP-217 candidate Zain Hussain Qureshi and Faisal Javed also spoke.

Earlier, Imran Khan had also addressed a public meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan.

