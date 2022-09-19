UrduPoint.com

Imran Refused To Accept System After Losing Power In NA: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan refused to accept system when he lost power in the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan refused to accept system when he lost power in the National Assembly.

Imran Khan was removed through no-confidence vote, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Imran's demand of holding early elections, he said PTI leaders had lost power in the National Assembly and now they were demanding to hold early general elections in November. He suggested that PTI should wait for the general elections in 2023.

He said that PTI leadership was busy to achieve its personal agenda while the government was busy in relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees as the heavy rains and floods have caused havoc in the country.

The minister categorically stated the coalition government was trying to complete the relief and rehabilitation work without wasting time.

Replying to a question about PM's visit to foreign countries, Javed Latif said PTI was not happy over rising popularity of Shehbaz Sharif among the world leaders.

