UrduPoint.com

Imran Reiterates Demand For Early Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Imran reiterates demand for early election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his demand for early "free, fair and transparent" general election to end economic crisis and inflation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his demand for early "free, fair and transparent" general election to end economic crisis and inflation in the country.

Elections should be announced immediately, as otherwise the crisis would continue, he said in his televised address.

Imran Khan said economic stability was directly linked with the political stability. Only elections were the way out to deal with the crises being faced by the country.

He said the government should devise a plan to control inflation that was causing unemployment and distress among the masses.

The PTI chief claimed that his government had provided relief to the people in fuel and electricity prices owing to record tax collection. The national economic had touched 6 per cent during his party's government, he added.

He said the prices of essential items, including flour, pulses, edible oil and ghee had increased in the last few months. Sit-ins and marches were held against his government despite 18 per cent consumer price index (CPI), he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Oil Price Government Election 2018 Flour

Recent Stories

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation ..

'You sold Ukraine': Izyum contends with occupation's fallout

29 seconds ago
 Texas Governor Says Dropped Off Over 100 Migrants ..

Texas Governor Says Dropped Off Over 100 Migrants at Vice President Harris' DC R ..

31 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieved over ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi grieved over death of Sardar Maqsood Leghar ..

34 seconds ago
 End of COVID-19 pandemic 'in sight': WHO

End of COVID-19 pandemic 'in sight': WHO

36 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin Delivers 'Most Powerful' Laser to ..

Lockheed Martin Delivers 'Most Powerful' Laser to Pentagon - Statement

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says Tentative Unions-Railroads Deal to Allo ..

Biden Says Tentative Unions-Railroads Deal to Allows Industry to Operate Effecti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.