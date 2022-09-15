Imran reiterates demand for early election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday reiterated his demand for early "free, fair and transparent" general election to end economic crisis and inflation in the country.

Elections should be announced immediately, as otherwise the crisis would continue, he said in his televised address.

Imran Khan said economic stability was directly linked with the political stability. Only elections were the way out to deal with the crises being faced by the country.

He said the government should devise a plan to control inflation that was causing unemployment and distress among the masses.

The PTI chief claimed that his government had provided relief to the people in fuel and electricity prices owing to record tax collection. The national economic had touched 6 per cent during his party's government, he added.

He said the prices of essential items, including flour, pulses, edible oil and ghee had increased in the last few months. Sit-ins and marches were held against his government despite 18 per cent consumer price index (CPI), he added.