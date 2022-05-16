Imran reiterates demand for early general election

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his demand for early general election in country.

Addressing a public gathering here at Dhobi Ghat ground, he said when his government was ousted the country's economy was on the upward trajectory.

He said his government had prudently handled the fall-out caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus had badly hit the entire globe, causing millions of deaths,"but we successfully controlled this situation through smart lockdown strategy." "We saved our economy, employment of workers and industry. The world also acknowledged our efforts. However, when the economy started recovering, our government was removed." Imran Khan said President Dr Arif Alvi had sent a reference to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct investigation into "foreign threats" to Pakistan.

He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him. The PTI leader urged the people not to accept slavery in any case. "Being followers of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah Almighty Be Upon Him), we are duty bound to reject slavery." He said he as prime minister had raised the issue of Islamophobia at international level and due to his efforts the United Nations adopted a resolution condemning Islamophobia and decided to observe March 15 as the day against it every year.

The PTI chairman urged the people to march towards Islamabad on his call to press the demand for early election.

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, and PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Farrukh Habib and others also addressed the meeting.