UrduPoint.com

Imran Reiterates Demand For Early General Election

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Imran reiterates demand for early general election

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday reiterated his demand for early general election in country.

Addressing a public gathering here at Dhobi Ghat ground, he said when his government was ousted the country's economy was on the upward trajectory.

He said his government had prudently handled the fall-out caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus had badly hit the entire globe, causing millions of deaths,"but we successfully controlled this situation through smart lockdown strategy." "We saved our economy, employment of workers and industry. The world also acknowledged our efforts. However, when the economy started recovering, our government was removed." Imran Khan said President Dr Arif Alvi had sent a reference to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to conduct investigation into "foreign threats" to Pakistan.

He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to assassinate him. The PTI leader urged the people not to accept slavery in any case. "Being followers of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings of Allah Almighty Be Upon Him), we are duty bound to reject slavery." He said he as prime minister had raised the issue of Islamophobia at international level and due to his efforts the United Nations adopted a resolution condemning Islamophobia and decided to observe March 15 as the day against it every year.

The PTI chairman urged the people to march towards Islamabad on his call to press the demand for early election.

Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, and PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Farrukh Habib and others also addressed the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Ghat March Sunday Muslim Government Industry Million Election 2018 Employment Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed ..

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

26 minutes ago
 PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran ..

PM directs to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th May 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.