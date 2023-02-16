Imran responsible for political, economic crises: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan responsible for the current economic and political crises in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch on Thursday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan responsible for the current economic and political crises in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI's incompetency and corruption have led the country towards economic crisis as Imran had borrowed huge amounts of loans which lead the country towards instability and high inflation.

Baloch said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government would steer the country out of crises and it would combat the recent challenges amicably.

He noted that the PTI government had left no option for the coalition government to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stabilize the economy.