Imran Riaz approaches LHC to seek bail

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2022) Renowned journalist Imran Riaz Khan has approached the Lahore High Court to secure bail in the cases registered against him in different parts of the country.

The journalist who runs his YouTube channel breaks political development. In the recent political crisis, Imran broke many stories. But in most of the story he strongly criticized the incumbent government.

His lawyer has confirmed that the journalist is all set to take stand and fight back against all the cases registered with various police stations.

Taking to Twitter, his lawyer said, "They tried their best to arrest him in multiple FIR’s got registered through a notorious drug dealer,".

He also said, "He’ll be fully represented with full resources of my firm. Wait for it!! @ImranRiazKhan is strong, safe, passionate and steadfast,".

According to the family of Imran Riaz Khan, they were out of touch with him for last two hours.