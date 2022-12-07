UrduPoint.com

Imran Riaz Comes Down Hard Upon PML-Q Leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi On Twitter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2022 | 11:22 AM

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

The TV anchor asks Chaudhary Moonis Elahi to name the person whose visa has been cancelled.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) okRenowned tv anchor and Blogger Imran Riaz Khan has come down hard upon Punjab Chief Minister Parvaiz Elahi's son Chauhary Moonis Elahi over his tweet.

Taking Twitter, Imran Riaz Khan asked Chaudhary Moonis Elahi to name him in his tweet aftee his visa was cancelled.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Moonis Elahi Twitter Visa TV

Recent Stories

PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

58 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

11 hours ago
 Two people shot dead

Two people shot dead

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.