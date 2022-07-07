Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: Lawyer

(@Abdulla99267510)

Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaque says police is likely to produce the journalist before the court at midnight to avoid public interaction and criticism.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2022) Journalist and anchorperson Imran Khan Riaz’s counsle has revealed that his client is under constant trouble as the police authorities did not let him sleep for last 60 hours.

Taking to Twitter, Mian Ali Ashfaque revealed that Imran Riaz Khan is in serious trouble as he was not allowed to rest.

In his tweet, he revealed, “For last 60 hours, they were not leting him [Imran Riaz Khan] sleep. They [police] say that there is huge public and larger number lawyers and that they are facing huge pressure,”.

The lawyer also revealed that the police was planning to produce the journalist in the midnight. Advocate Ashfaque said that the court was infomed about the whole situation and the Station House Officer of the concerned police station was summoned along with the record.

Earlier, the lawyer shared a good news about case of his client.

Anchorperson and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan is in the police custody in a treason case. He was set free in a similar case but was arrested in another.

There is huge criticism on the government and other state authorities for arresting journalist Imran Riaz Khan and two trends are at the top; one is about delay in his bail while the other is “I’m too Imran Riaz Khan”.

People are strongly critiicizing the system and curbs on freedom of speech guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.