Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2023) Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, who has been missing since his arrest at Sialkot airport on May 11, could not be found at any police department in the country.

During the hearing of a plea seeking Imran's recovery, the senior official made this statement.

The LHC had previously directed the Punjab police to locate and present the anchorperson, but they failed to do so during today's hearing.

Imran was among the individuals detained following the protests that broke out after the arrest of the PTI chairman.

According to his lawyer, a writ petition was filed on May 12 regarding Imran's arrest, and the LHC ordered the attorney general to present him in court on the same day. However, the authorities did not comply with the court's orders, and the Sialkot police were given a 48-hour deadline to find Imran.

The anchorperson's father, Muhammad Riaz, filed a First Information Report (FIR) on May 16 at Civil Lines police station, accusing unidentified individuals and police officials of kidnapping his son. The FIR invoked Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with kidnapping or abducting with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person.

During the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti inquired about the progress in the case and questioned the Punjab IG.

The IG responded by stating that Imran Riaz Khan was not wanted by the police and that the agencies had requested a police van.

Imran's lawyer, Azhar Siddique, revealed that one of the individuals involved in the raid on the journalist's residence was also among those who apprehended him at Sialkot airport.

At the end of the hearing, the LHC Chief Justice announced that an order would be issued regarding today's proceedings.

The judge warned the IG about the consequences if he failed to provide information about the efforts made to locate the anchorperson.

The IG mentioned that a meeting had taken place on Sunday, attended by representatives from relevant agencies. He stated that the police had contacted departments across Pakistan, but nobody had any information about Imran Riaz Khan. He requested the court to direct the secretaries of the interior and defence ministries to assist the police.

The judge asked the IG if he needed more time, to which the IG answered affirmatively. He also mentioned that his department had reached out to the Ministry of Interior but had not received a response.

The judge emphasized that the court was actively working towards the recovery of the anchorperson and taking steps to ensure his safety. The IG suggested that representatives from the Ministry of Interior should be summoned to move the matter forward. He clarified that Imran was not being detained in any police center.

The chief justice issued a stern warning to the IG, giving him one more chance to provide updates. He further stated that if any harm befell Imran, all responsible parties would be helda ccountable.