Open Menu

Imran Riaz Khan Returns Home After Nearly Five Months Disappearance

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2023 | 11:44 AM

Imran Riaz Khan returns home after nearly five months disappearance

Sialkot District Police Officer Hassan Iqbal has confirmed the recovery of missing journalist on his X account.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, 2023) Renowned anchorperson and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan has returned home safely after being missing for nearly five months.

Sialkot District Police OfficerHassan Iqbal confirmed the development on X.

He was initially detained on May 11 at Sialkot Airport under the 3MPO, following nationwide protests on May 9 after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court.

Riaz was released from district jail on May 12 and it was officially reported to the Lahore High Court on May 15 that he had been released after providing a written undertaking.

After an extended period of disappearance, the Lahore High Court granted the Punjab police chief a final opportunity on September 20 to locate Riaz by September 26.

In a statement on a social media platform referred to as "X," the Sialkot police announced the safe recovery of journalist and anchor Imran Riaz Khan, stating that he has reunited with his family.

Riaz's lawyer also on the same platform, expressed his gratitude, stating, "With God's blessings and grace, I have successfully brought back my client, overcoming numerous challenges, legal complexities, and a lackluster judicial system, as well as the limitations of the current public constitution and legal framework."

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Police Punjab Jail Social Media Same Sialkot May September Islamabad High Court God Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eliminate Hepatit ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to eliminate Hepatitis by 2030

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Young Arab Media Leaders Programme addresses envir ..

Young Arab Media Leaders Programme addresses environmental journalism, climate c ..

14 hours ago
 ‘Climate Future Week’ at Museum of The Future ..

‘Climate Future Week’ at Museum of The Future to launch Tuesday

17 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medica ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences ini ..

18 hours ago
IWMI determined to improve climate resilient solut ..

IWMI determined to improve climate resilient solutions in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Al Asayl Exhibition 2023: A four-day fiesta showca ..

Al Asayl Exhibition 2023: A four-day fiesta showcasing Arab equestrian and falco ..

19 hours ago
 Tanweer Sacred Music Festival gathers world’s cu ..

Tanweer Sacred Music Festival gathers world’s cultures to Mleiha, Sharjah

19 hours ago
 Future100 secures 25 new partnerships

Future100 secures 25 new partnerships

20 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with UN Secretary-General ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with UN Secretary-General in New York

21 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea-Bissa ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Guinea-Bissau on Independence Day

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan