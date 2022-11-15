UrduPoint.com

Imran Ridiculing Nation, His Motives To Be Exposed Soon: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Imran ridiculing nation, his motives to be exposed soon: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that Imran Khan was ridiculing the nation and his motives will be exposed soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Tuesday said that Imran Khan was ridiculing the nation and his motives will be exposed soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that due to Imran's protests the Saudi crown prince has postponed his visit which would have benefited Pakistan's economy up to $17 billion.

He termed the PTI's long march failed despite using the resources of provincial governments and police support.

The PTI leaders were targeting state institutions to promote the foreign agenda, he said adding that Imran was giving anti-state statements in frustration.

Rana called Imran Khan to conduct a medical examination of his injuries by an independent medical board to verify the false claim of receiving four bullets.

"If it is proved that Imran received four bullets, I will resign from politics forever," Rana Sanaullah challenged.

The accused of the firing on Imran Khan has been arrested by their workers and now he is in police custody which was proven self-motivated, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan has been changing his narrative on daily basis to malign the state institution.

He said that Imran Khan through long-march wants to create chaos in the country, adding, we will not allow this to happen in future. He said the government would not compromise on capital's security and would provide protection of the lives, and properties of its residents.

To a query about the Arshad Sharif murder case, he said that if six persons are handed over to him he would sum up the whole issue within six days adding that the available evidences show that Arshad Sharif's murder was planned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Murder Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Long March Rana SanaUllah Visit Saudi From Government Billion

Recent Stories

AJK President warns India against any misadventure ..

AJK President warns India against any misadventure against the liberated AJK ter ..

2 minutes ago
 Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With Chi ..

Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With China Will Continue After Biden-X ..

2 minutes ago
 Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged in Ukraine on Tu ..

Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged in Ukraine on Tuesday - Zelenskyy's Office

2 minutes ago
 Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republican ..

Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republicans Can Block Ukraine Aid in Nex ..

6 minutes ago
 ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KP ..

ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KPK, approves funds for PSM gas ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If U ..

Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If US Stops Speculations - Bout's ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.