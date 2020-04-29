UrduPoint.com
Imran, Rouhani Hold Telephonic Discussion On COVID-19. Situation, Locust Spread In Pak-Iran Bordering Areas

Imran, Rouhani hold telephonic discussion on COVID-19. situation, locust spread in Pak-Iran bordering areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received a telephone call from President of Iran, Dr. Hassan Rouhani, in the context of greetings for the Holy month of Ramazan.

The two leaders had exchange of views on recent situation of COVID-19 and locust spread in the bordering areas of Pakistan and Iran, a statement issued by PM Media Office here said.

More Stories From Pakistan

