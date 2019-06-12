(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the people by his frank address

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the people by his frank address.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that address of the Prime Minister was voice of the nation and its essence was feeling pain for hardships faced by the people of Pakistan.

She said that the exploitative two-family rule form the county was Imran Khan's big achievement and real democratic change in the country.

She said that the government presented a balanced budget which would help stabilize the economy and open new avenues of progress and prosperity. She opined that proposed policy of tax collection would prove effective while improvement in health and education sector were praise worthy. She said that increase in salaries of government employees and reduction of Federal cabinet members salaries were historic steps.