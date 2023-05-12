UrduPoint.com

Imran Sabotaging Peace To Regain Power: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan would sabotage peace in the country to regain power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Chairman Imran Khan would sabotage peace in the country to regain power.

Imran's lust for power would destroy the peaceful environment of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The supporters of PTI had been involved in attacking national institutions and added the government would take action against the violators. "No one is allowed to take the law into his hand," he said.

The minister said supporters of Imran Khan were working on a planned strategy.

In reply to a question about the number game in the assembly, he said that coalition partners had full numbers and there was no issue in this regard.

To another question, he said PTI had attacked the graveyard of martyrs and added Imran Khan wanted to rule the country at gunpoint.

The minister said action would be taken against those who were found involved in attacking national security institutions.

