Imran Sahb, Your statement of having been misguided by your cabinet on inflation tantamounts to slap your own face: Maryam Aurangzeb

PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said statement by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan of having been misguided by his cabinet on the matter of inflation is tantamount to slapping his own face by him

She said" Imran Sahb, Dollar rose from Rs 120 to Rs 160 and you came to know about it from tv.

Gas became costly by 250 percent and electricity by 200 percent and you did not come to know about it. You are PM. You acquired historical loan of Rs 11000 billion during 16 months and then says ministers are misguiding.

You should be ashamed of giving such statements.She held " Imran Sahb, ask the doctors to administer you such vaccine which keeps your mind stable . A country which was making rapid progress at the pace of 5.8 percent was impoverished and destroyed by you and you are saying ministers are misguiding.

Every department including business, employment, economy, polio, dengue sugar, railway, health planning, gas, electricity has been annihilated by you within 16 months.

But you say ministers are misguiding.Khan Sahb the way you are talking, you should be administered two injections instead of one, she added.She observed " the whole Pakistan knows that Khusro Bakhtiar and Jahangir Tareen are responsible for sugar and atta crisis who were assigned the duty of addressing the issue by you.

Imran Sahb, you should get administer such injection that puts you in senses.It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan during a ceremony in Karachi had said that doctor of Shaukat Khanum hospital had administered such an injection that nurses looked hoors to him.A day before PM Imran Khan while expressing annoyance over his economic team had said inflation is not being reined in and he is being misguided on this issue.