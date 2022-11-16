Imran sales gift of Rs 1700 mln worth on Rs20 mln: Khurram Dastgir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said that Imran Khan has been sold the expensive Graff wristwatch worth of at least Rs1700 million on only Rs 20 million.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan had increased the paying value of Toshakhana gifts after retaining the valuables on 20 per cent of the assessed price.

Dastgir said Imran Khan should submit evidence to resolve the Toshakhana case, otherwise paper trail of the case would be conducted.

He said the PTI Chairman, took gifts from the Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai on a meager price.

He asked the PTI leaderships to share information with federal investigation agency if any, about the killing of Arshad Sharif to sum up the matter.