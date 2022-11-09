UrduPoint.com

Imran Selected Conflicting Path Which Becomes His Narrative: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his narrative: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that Imran Khan as usual selected the path of conflict which has become his narrative now

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that Imran Khan as usual selected the path of conflict which has become his narrative now.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran have no economic policy to bring the country out of crises.

In their tenure, the economic, foreign and internal policies have been disrupted and also not fulfilled promises made with nation during electoral manifesto, Kaira said while criticizing the PTI leadership.

He said the PTI should shun the politics of agitation and stubborn attitude to fulfill its unconstitutional demands and called for a collective effort to sign a new charter of democracy and economy for a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Democracy Qamar Zaman Kaira Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, ..

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, FIA DG for briefing on Swati's ..

8 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal urges Supreme Court to take notice of ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges Supreme Court to take notice of Imran Khan spreading anarchy t ..

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister departs for Pakistan on conclusion ..

Prime Minister departs for Pakistan on conclusion of two-day Egypt visit

9 minutes ago
 PTI leader trying to sabotage system through long ..

PTI leader trying to sabotage system through long march: Khawaja Asif

9 minutes ago
 Long-Time White House Protester Says Election Day ..

Long-Time White House Protester Says Election Day Critical Part of US Democracy

9 minutes ago
 Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.