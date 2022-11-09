UrduPoint.com

Imran Selected Conflicting Path Which Becomes His Narrative: Kaira

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Tuesday that Imran Khan as usual selected the path of conflict which has become his narrative now.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran have no economic policy to bring the country out of crises.

In their tenure, the economic, foreign and internal policies have been disrupted and also not fulfilled promises made with nation during electoral manifesto, Kaira said while criticizing the PTI leadership.

He said the PTI should shun the politics of agitation and stubborn attitude to fulfill its unconstitutional demands and called for a collective effort to sign a new charter of democracy and economy for a stronger and prosperous Pakistan.

