Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on religious affairs chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday held a meeting in which Syed Imran Ahmad Shah was elected as its chairman unanimously.

Shagufta Jumani proposed the name of Syed Imran Ahmad Shah for the slot of chairmanship and Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed seconded it.

On this occasion, the newly elected chairman of committee thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood and all other dignified leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Syed Imran Ahmad Shah was thankful to Chief Whip Murtaza Javed Abbasi for holding the election of the committee.

The committee recommended that Hajj Advisory Committee should be restored forthwith and similarly, short duration flights for Hajj may also be restored by the Pakistan International Airliners.

The committee also decided to send a high level official delegation in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal to Madina Munawwarah and Makkah Mukarma.

The meeting was comprised of MNAs Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Chaudhary Faqir Ahmad, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Anwar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Saira Bano, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.