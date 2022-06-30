UrduPoint.com

Imran Shah Elected As National Assembly Body On Religious Affairs Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Imran Shah elected as National Assembly body on religious affairs chairman

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday held a meeting in which Syed Imran Ahmad Shah was elected as its chairman unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday held a meeting in which Syed Imran Ahmad Shah was elected as its chairman unanimously.

Shagufta Jumani proposed the name of Syed Imran Ahmad Shah for the slot of chairmanship and Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed seconded it.

On this occasion, the newly elected chairman of committee thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood and all other dignified leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Syed Imran Ahmad Shah was thankful to Chief Whip Murtaza Javed Abbasi for holding the election of the committee.

The committee recommended that Hajj Advisory Committee should be restored forthwith and similarly, short duration flights for Hajj may also be restored by the Pakistan International Airliners.

The committee also decided to send a high level official delegation in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal to Madina Munawwarah and Makkah Mukarma.

The meeting was comprised of MNAs Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Chaudhary Faqir Ahmad, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Anwar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Saira Bano, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Hajj Water Khursheed Ahmed Makkah May All

Recent Stories

Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with E ..

Experience the best summer holiday in Dubai with Emirates’ exclusive value-add ..

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 7 drug peddlers; recover over 2570 g ..

Police arrest 7 drug peddlers; recover over 2570 grams Marijuana

42 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh trade continue to grow substa ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh trade continue to grow substantially: high commissioner

44 seconds ago
 Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC app ..

Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC approves budgets for year 2022-23 ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden says US 'should sell' F-16s to Turkey

Biden says US 'should sell' F-16s to Turkey

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM announces initiatives to uplift neglected s ..

AJK PM announces initiatives to uplift neglected segments of society

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.