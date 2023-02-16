UrduPoint.com

Imran Should Abide By Rules If He Truly Believes So: Jahangir Jadoon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Imran should abide by rules if he truly believes so: Jahangir Jadoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan should appear before the honorable court, if he truly believes in the rule of law.

Talking to a private news channel he said Imran khan was on pre-arrest bail since October, also he took exemption eleven times from appearing in courts on medical grounds.

He failed to provide his verified medical reports before court, he added.

