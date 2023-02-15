UrduPoint.com

Imran should admit his 'blunders': Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that Imran Khan should admit his blunders that brought the country to the verge of "bankruptcy"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that Imran Khan should admit his blunders that brought the country to the verge of "bankruptcy".

Criticizing the inept foreign policy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while talking to a private news channel, he said that "we are reaping what Imran Khan sowed on the foreign front, at present, no country is willing to talk to Pakistan".

PML-N leader stressed the need for national dialogue and said that there was no other way but to create a consensus on the Charter of Economy and a dire need for all political parties to adopt national unity.

"Today was the time to make decisions according to the constitution, law and moral values rather than taking popular decisions," he said.

Shahid Khaqan also cleared the air about his future party's affiliation and said that he would contest the upcoming elections only on the PML-N ticket.

"Only Nawaz Sharif is my leader, and I have no disagreements with my party," he added.

