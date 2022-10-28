Imran should be answerable to institutions: Haideri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan should be answerable to the institutions.

He, in a statement, said Imran Khan was a man of double standard as his private and public personas of life differ with each other.

"He bows down in the feet in solitude while tries to grab the collar in public," he added.

Haideri said the PTI chief used to say that the numbers had been blocked, if the numbers were blocked, then how the meetings could take place.

He said Imran Khan was playing dubious role in the important appointment and murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

He said conspiracy narratives had a very short lifespan as another lie was being fabricated by the PTI leadership about the 'riot march'.

"The respect of every institution is in that it should work within its constitutional limits," he said adding the institutions should be respected because it makes them stronger.

Haideri welcomed the announcement of 'neutrality of Pakistan Army' and resolving the issues according to the Constitution.