Imran should better produce evidence before court instead of hurling allegations: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to better produce evidence either before police or courts instead of resorting to hurling allegations against others.

Reacting to Imran Khan's statement about the rights of citizens in the country, she said the PTI chief could not get his rights through his Twitter handle or by holding rallies.

He would have to either go to courts or police stations and present evidence there if he wanted action against anybody, she added.

"Rights are only given under the law and the Constitution," she said while terming Imran Khan an "impostor".

She said Imran Khan had a track record of levelling accusations against others whether it was related to the cypher, the regime change conspiracy against his government or 35 punctures, but he failed to produce evidence in every matter.

Whether the law and the Constitution allowed anybody to hurl such allegations against others, she questioned.

