Imran should face cases to uphold law: Danyal Chaudhry

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Tuesday said that instead of facing the cases in the courts Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was hiding from the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Tuesday said that instead of facing the cases in the courts Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was hiding from the law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan, the preacher of high moral grounds and rule of law, was hiding behind the public shield.

"Political leaders should set high standards and never hide behind their workers", he added.

Besides, the worst political victimization, PML-N leaders appeared before the courts hundreds of times, to raise the prestige of judiciary, he added.

Daniyal said political intolerance was introduced by Imran Khan adding that he allegedly provoked party workers to create chaos in the country for his political payback, he added.