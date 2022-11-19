Imran should feel ashamed for selling Toshakhana gifts at higher price: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Saturday said Imran Khan should be ashamed of himself for selling 'ToshaKhana' gifts at higher rates (after depositing a meagre amount for them to the national exchequer).

Talking to a private news channel, she said Imran Khan must reveal the facts to the nation about Toshakhana scandal as he had allegedly "sold a watch at a much higher price".

She further said Imran Khan had been misleading the nation by conducting several public meetings in a bid to create "chaos and disturbance in the country".

"Imran Khan should provide documents (money trail) and clarify his position regarding Toshakhana gifts," she demanded.

She also sought Imran Khan to provide evidence of the amount received by him after selling Toshakhana gifts in the market.