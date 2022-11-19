UrduPoint.com

Imran Should Feel Ashamed For Selling Toshakhana Gifts At Higher Price: Uzma Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Imran should feel ashamed for selling Toshakhana gifts at higher price: Uzma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari on Saturday said Imran Khan should be ashamed of himself for selling 'ToshaKhana' gifts at higher rates (after depositing a meagre amount for them to the national exchequer).

Talking to a private news channel, she said Imran Khan must reveal the facts to the nation about Toshakhana scandal as he had allegedly "sold a watch at a much higher price".

She further said Imran Khan had been misleading the nation by conducting several public meetings in a bid to create "chaos and disturbance in the country".

"Imran Khan should provide documents (money trail) and clarify his position regarding Toshakhana gifts," she demanded.

She also sought Imran Khan to provide evidence of the amount received by him after selling Toshakhana gifts in the market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Scandal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Price Money Market Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

37 minutes ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

41 minutes ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

45 minutes ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.