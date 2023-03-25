(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Saturday taking a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said he should tell the participants of the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan tonight about his "forbidden foreign funding, Toshakhana gifts theft and Tyrian White ".

Using her twitter handle, the minister said Imran should tell the nation about his four years of misrule which plunged the country into unprecedented inflation, unemployment and destruction.

The minister said that a person who looted the country and pushed it into the mire of destruction and division, cannot salvage it as "he is only a fraud and a terrorist.

" She said the "real freedom" narrative which started from the (taunts) of neutral animals, the indefinite extension offer to the then Army Chief General (Retd) Bajwa came all the way came to implicate Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi's role in his (Imran) ouster, and finally concluded at seeking pardons from the United States.

She said the narrative of real freedom "has been buried and its funeral will be held tonight". The time has come for the nation to get real freedom from the "instigator terrorist", she maintained.