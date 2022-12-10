Imran should tender apology for false allegations:Saleem Haider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Coordinator to Prime Minister Sardar Saleem Haider on Saturday said the drop scene of allegations of kickbacks leveled by Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar through the Daily Mail against Shahbaz Sharif dashed to the ground in the shape of an apology from the Spokesperson of Daily mail on issuing the fake story.

He expressed these words while talking to ptv here.

He said that Shehzad Akbar provided fake and false information to the London-based newspaper the Daily Mail regarding the alleged embezzlement of earthquake funds provided by international institutions for quake-affected people, which give a bad image to Pakistan in the world, he added.

He observed that Imran caused havoc across the country with his false narratives and allegations which he could not prove so far but now he has exposed himself by revoking to his statements.

PM's Coordinator Sardar Saleem said that all the allegations leveled against the Sharif family are proving wrong and the recent apology from daily mail was one more example in this regard he asked IK to tender an apology for leveling false allegations.

/szs